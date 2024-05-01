Fight Breaks Out Between Women at Disney California Adventure

According to The Orange County Register, a fight between two groups of women broke out at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

A fight between two groups of women broke out on April 23 in front of the Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure.

The guest who started the fight was removed from Disneyland

The Anaheim Police responded to reports of a fight at Disney California Adventure with the assistance of Disney security, according to Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock.

According to a posted Instagram video, a group of women punched and slapped each other while a woman lied on the ground screaming at DCA’s Pixar Pier, all while grade school students stood by and watched.

Then a woman pushing a baby stroller joined the fight while slapping the woman on the ground.

You can see the video posted by santaanaproblems below.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.