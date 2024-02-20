Final Disney on Broadway Concert Series of the Year at EPCOT

The 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has officially come to an end. There was an incredible list of performers for the Disney on Broadway concert series. We were able to get photos from the final show of the year on February 19, 2024.

We were able to check out this year's final Disney on Broadway concert series at EPCOT.

The lineup for the final show had incredibly talented performers, including Mandy Gonzalez ( Aida ), Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ), Bradley Gibson ( The Lion King ), and Shoba Narayan ( Aladdin ).

Just like with the Disney on Broadway concert series being included with the cost of admission to the park, the Garden Rock concert series is as well.

You can see the list of popular artists that will be coming to EPCOT here

