Fire Department Responded to Chemical Scare at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

According to Fox 35 News, there was a brief chemical scare reported at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on Wednesday morning.
What’s Happening:
- A spokesperson from Reedy Creek Fire confirmed that there was a brief chemical scare at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on the morning of October 25.
- According to the fire department, a cast member was mixing two chemicals that should not have been mixed, which caused a reaction to have everyone evacuate the kitchen while firefighters checked out the scene.
- Thankfully, no one was injured, and no guests were affected by this incident.
- Everything was then cleared by firefighters and resumed as normal.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com