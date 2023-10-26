Fire Department Responded to Chemical Scare at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

According to Fox 35 News, there was a brief chemical scare reported at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on Wednesday morning.

What’s Happening:

  • A spokesperson from Reedy Creek Fire confirmed that there was a brief chemical scare at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on the morning of October 25.
  • According to the fire department, a cast member was mixing two chemicals that should not have been mixed, which caused a reaction to have everyone evacuate the kitchen while firefighters checked out the scene.
  • Thankfully, no one was injured, and no guests were affected by this incident.
  • Everything was then cleared by firefighters and resumed as normal.

