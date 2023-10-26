Fire Department Responded to Chemical Scare at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

According to Fox 35 News, there was a brief chemical scare reported at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on Wednesday morning.

What’s Happening:

A spokesperson from Reedy Creek Fire confirmed that there was a brief chemical scare at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on the morning of October 25.

According to the fire department, a cast member was mixing two chemicals that should not have been mixed, which caused a reaction to have everyone evacuate the kitchen while firefighters checked out the scene.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and no guests were affected by this incident.

Everything was then cleared by firefighters and resumed as normal.