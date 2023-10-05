Five Things You Should Never Do at Walt Disney World

There are so many things to do and see during a trip to Walt Disney World, and you want to make the most of every minute of your vacation! However, there are a few things you might not realize can make your trip more difficult than expected, and we will help you avoid these.

From underplanning to underestimating the weather, we will take you through five things you should never do at Disney World.

Never go without a plan. With so many experiences at the Disney World Resort, you never want to visit unprepared, so make sure to do your research ahead of time and prioritize which attractions, shows, and dining options are most important to you. By making a list of your priorities and seeing which offerings are available during your visit, you can do any necessary planning ahead of time by making dining reservations, learning how Virtual Queues and Genie+ Lightning Lanes work, exploring the workings of the My Disney Experience app, deciding your priorities during rope drop, and more.

Unfortunately, if you try to structure your Disney World trip on the fly, you may end up missing several exciting experiences and end up quite overwhelmed and disappointed. You can see our list of 10 things that make Disney trips complicated and our tips on overcoming these for more guidance while planning your Disney World trip.

Never come unprepared for the Florida weather. Be sure to check the forecast ahead of time to see what to expect, and do research so that you’re aware of the weather patterns during the months you’re visiting. That way, you can pack everything you’ll need ahead of time and know what to wear and bring to the parks.

For example, in June, you should pack for hot weather but bring a rain poncho so that you are ready for sudden rain. Be sure to come prepared for the weather so you can avoid buying items at the parks at the last second to keep you cool or dry, as these can be quite expensive.

Never neglect planning for travel time. Especially if you are visiting Disney World for the first time or your home resort is Disneyland, you definitely want to account for travel time, which is extra important if you’re planning on using Walt Disney World-operated transportation that includes travel by bus, water, monorail, and Skyliner. Many guests decide to opt for using Uber/Lyft at Disney World to supplement these options, especially if they are in a pinch or running behind.

Always plan for at least an hour of travel time to get from one place to another if you are utilizing Walt Disney World-operated transportation, though you might want to budget even more time depending on your destination and the time of day. Especially if you are planning on making it to the parks for rope drop at the beginning of the day, you’ll want to allow some extra time for transportation delays to be safe. You can see our on-site Disney World transportation hacks for more information and tips on how to effectively navigate the resort.

Never go straight for standard food options. While it might be tempting to settle for familiar foods like burgers or pizza or opt for the first thing you see at the parks, there is a variety of amazing food options available across the Disney World Resort between its theme parks, hotels, and Disney Springs.

During the trip planning process, seeing which locations interest you or have received high praise from other guests will help you be deliberate about your dining choices and allow you to experience the best of what Disney World has to offer. That way, you can make advance reservations if needed and budget time for visiting the dining locations that look the most interesting to you. See our ultimate Disney World dining guide with restaurant guides for each park and tips for making the most of your dining experience. Also check out our list of the best Disney World restaurants here.

Never expect complete perfection. While you can have an extremely detailed plan you make ahead of time, there are always factors that are out of your control. Rides can shut down, the weather can unexpectedly change your plans, and you might find you don’t have time to get to everything on your list with so many experiences available.

If it starts feeling more stressful than fun to rush from one thing to the next on your agenda, don’t be afraid to take a moment to reset and reevaluate your plans. Understanding that your trip won’t be perfect will help you to embrace the bumps in the road and detours that might end up being even more memorable than what you had planned. While you want to have some structure in place for your day, make sure that structure can be flexible and doesn’t prohibit you from enjoying your trip.

If you never do these five things at Disney World, you will find yourself enjoying a much smoother vacation! If you are visiting Disney World for the first time, be sure to check out our top rookie mistakes to avoid during your Disney visit for more guidance on what to avoid.

