Former Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Reacts to Disney Legend Announcement

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, will conclude on Sunday, August 11, with the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony and the next crop of Disney Legends was officially revealed today. Among the incredibly talented group is former Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, who took to his Instagram account to share his reaction.

Retiring in 2021 as a portfolio creative executive with 40 years at Walt Disney Imagineering, Joe Rohde was the overall creative executive and supervising designer for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Along with a photo of all of this year’s honorees, Rohde shared the following message: Check it out! I’m honored along with some other pretty cool folks to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event…if you’ve never been, take it from me, it really is ultimate. While I am flattered and proud to receive such recognition, the real honors go to the people who gave me a chance, the people who mentored and guided me, the people who forgave me when I did foolish things, the people who trusted me to direct them and lead them, the people who actually did the work with their own hands, my family who put up with decades of my coming and going, and not least the guests and audiences who receive all of our work with such enthusiasm. And, regardless of whatever accomplishment warrants this honor, there would be no Disney Legends at all if not for the most legendary, Walt Disney himself, whose creative impact on an entire century will always far outpace any legends who trail in his wake. As for me, I will have to decide whether I want to memorialize my handprints, or figure out some way to press the side of my head with my earrings into the cement. …in any case…see you there.

This year’s honorees also include: Colleen Atwood Angela Bassett Martha Blanding James L. Brooks James Cameron Jamie Lee Curtis Miley Cyrus Steve Ditko Harrison Ford Mark Henn Frank Oz Kelly Ripa John Williams

