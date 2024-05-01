New Exhibit Featuring Veteran Portraits by President George W. Bush Coming to EPCOT in June

Disney and the George W. Bush Institute are partnering together to host a new 12-month exhibition inside The American Adventure at EPCOT, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

What’s Happening:

The exhibit, which will officially open on June 9th, brings together more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.

Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President. As guests walk through the exhibit, they will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation’s call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contributions they make as civilians.

Additionally, the exhibit includes information and resources created to support veterans and their families. One of those resources is a tool for veterans and their families to easily connect to no cost, high quality, mental and brain health care. To learn more about Check-In, visit www.veterancheckin.org

To learn more about Disney’s commitment to championing veterans and military families, visit Impact.Disney.com

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: “Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history. We’re grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests.”

Ken Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center: "We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year. My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military."