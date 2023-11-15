Photos: Grand Californian Gingerbread House Nears Completion

The Grand Californian Gingerbread House is taking shape in the hotel’s lobby.
The annual holiday tradition is still being worked on, with “baking in progress,” but the bones of the house seem to be complete.
Details and festive decorations are sure to adorn the house soon and spread the wonderful smell of gingerbread throughout the lobby.
