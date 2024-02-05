Review: Great Maple Brings Great Flavor and Hospitality to Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort



As part of the recent transformation of the Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel, the hotel’s main restaurant is now the Great Maple. During our family’s recent trip to the Disneyland Resort area, we dined here on three separate occasions. Each time we experienced top-level hospitality, along with tasty, large-portioned dishes. In addition to the hotel’s main restaurant, they are also operating the lobby coffee bar Sketch Pad Cafe and the pool deck quick service location, Small Bytes, opening next month.

Great Maple is an award-winning Southern California restaurant chain operating three other locations: Newport Beach, Pasadena, and San Diego. Their menus are anchored by all-day available Brunch Favorites like Fried Chicken & Donuts, Ribeye Hash and Chilaquiles as well as Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon, Soda Pop Baby Back Ribs along with entree-style salads and burgers. You’ll also find various vegan options available such as the VBLAT – maple chili portobello 'bake-on', arugula, tomato, vegan cheddar, smashed avocado on toasted levain and their Modern American Breakfast includes vegan alternatives among your choice of eggs and choice of breakfast protein.

During our visits, we enjoyed the chilaquiles ($23), the ribeye hash ($30) and the NY Steak ($45). All dishes were large portions that I could have easily shared or taken back to the room to reheat later. They both had a variety of textures and layers of flavors that kept me returning to the dish even when I felt full. However, you’ll wait to save room for their signature donuts available as a trio or individually. We enjoyed this month’s flavor – Cinnamon Roll donuts (3 for $18). They offer a variety of tasty espresso drinks – Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Toast & Mexican Mocha ($10) served in charming glass bear mugs, which are not available to take home or purchase at the location. I was able to later find them on Amazon.

With the transition to becoming the Great Maple Restaurant the location has added the ability to transform the street-facing portions of the restaurant to open-air indoor/outdoor seating. Large (what I’d call) firehouse doors slide open allowing the moderate Southern California breezes in along with the distant sounds of Pixar Pier attractions. They’ve also added a large entertainment bar island to the center of the space adding more energy and coupled with the outdoor patio creating an inviting space to gather in the evening for tourists and area locals alike.

The Great Maple Restaurant is open 7 days a week. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Reservations are available and can be made through the Disneyland app or the website. Complimentary 3-hour parking is included when you dine at Great Maple Modern American Eatery. Validation is available at Pixar Place Hotel, not for the designated Downtown Disney parking lots.