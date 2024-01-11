Groot Returns to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

I am Groot. I am… Groot. I… am Groot. I. Am. Groot. I am Groot.

Guests can once again meet and greet with Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

The beloved character can be found in front of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! throughout the day.

Check out some photos and a video from our trip to Avengers Campus earlier today.