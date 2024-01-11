Groot Returns to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

I am Groot. I am… Groot. I… am Groot. I. Am. Groot. I am Groot.

  • Guests can once again meet and greet with Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
  • The beloved character can be found in front of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! throughout the day.
  • Check out some photos and a video from our trip to Avengers Campus earlier today.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack