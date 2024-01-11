Groot Returns to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

I am Groot. I am… Groot. I… am Groot. I. Am. Groot. I am Groot.
- Guests can once again meet and greet with Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
- The beloved character can be found in front of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! throughout the day.
- Check out some photos and a video from our trip to Avengers Campus earlier today.
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
