Kristine Is Back In Town And She Might Have Her Eyes On Scott In This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!” On Disney Channel

Kristine is back in Oceanside with her new celebrity status, but that doesn’t help how Hailey truly feels about her best friends in the latest episode of Hailey’s On It! On Disney Channel.

How Kristine Goat Her Groove Back

The Hat House finale has finally aired, and guess who won? Yeah, it was Kristine, taking the prize over another guy who previously wrote he prefers scarves on social media. However, the win has made Kristine a bona fide celebrity, and now that she is on her way back to school, Hailey can ask for her blessing to tell Scott how she feels about him.

At least, that’s what Beta suggests as now seems to be the optimal time to get that over with.

As Kristine gets back to school, news broadcasts are taking place as this is the biggest news in town right now – that is, until the second season cast of Hat House was announced, and it features Ben Ling the Hat King. Now, nobody seems to care about Kristine anymore, and this obviously devastates her.

As her friend, Hailey suggests a day together, ending up at the spa. While getting a massage, Hailey practices her speech on how to ask for her blessing to ask Scott out.

Kristine is still distraught, but when they are in the sauna together, the heat causes Kristine to visualize a Yoga Goat, and the whole interaction ends up with her taking the lesson of refinding the love that ignites her joy – does that mean Scott?

Hailey panics as Kristine tells her about this vision, and they rush to find Scott with the attempt of getting back together. Alas, when she reunites with him and gives him a big hug, she feels nothing.

This isn’t the love that brings her joy – but the sight of a beautiful new hat at a nearby stand gives her the feeling she is looking for. She needs to go back to her hats!

As for Scott, she is totally over him, but wants him to find someone that even gives him the same joy and love she has for hats, someone like Hailey. She even says that, knowing full well that she would be great for him. She officially has her greenlight to ask him out now, but even scarier for Hailey – she officially has the greenlight to ask him out now.

Oceanside 11

Wasting no time, Hailey is already practicing how to ask Scott out, using a chapter from her favorite Centaur romance novel to explain it to Beta, and she thinks the upcoming 80s-themed school dance will be the perfect place for it to happen.

Beta doesn’t seem to think that Hailey has the courage for that, so she takes it as a challenge and creates a contract on the back of the school dance poster, confessing her feelings for him. She even signs and seals it with her kit from her junior notary club.

She folds it into the book, and when Scott shows up she throws it aside real quick. As they leave, her mom comes into collect Hailey’s book donations for the School’s Book Lovers Fair, which happens to be where her book landed when she threw it.

Later, panicked, she can’t find the book and discovers that it likely is on its way to the book fair, and they must now find it before someone else buys it. That’s the plan – but Mom tries stopping Hailey at the door to talk, but this is an emergency. They need to find this note.

At the book fair, they find copies of the book, but the note is missing – she has to find HER copy of the book. Fortunately, it has a mustard stain on the back that looks like Dame Judi Dench, and they spot it across the room in the hands of Blabby Abby, who has a prestigious blog that shares all of the school’s hottest gossip. This is literally the worst case scenario.

Hailey’s book is especially important to Abby, who won’t give Hailey the book, because it’s a first edition and has content that was censored in later releases that she plans on sharing on her blog.

Now, Hailey and Scott concoct a whole scheme and grand plan to heist the book – which involves Hailey posing as the author of the book, and Beta baked into a pie that Abby will place in her locker. So when she becomes untrusting of the events taking place and locks up the book, Beta comes out of the pie and steals it.

The plan goes off almost without a hitch, getting caught however with Abby saying she knows why Hailey wanted the book back and now she knows, and it’s already all over her blog. Hailey has a secret crush…on the main centaur character in the book.

Oh that’s it? Okay, problem solved. But where is the note?! At home, Mom knocks softly and approaches Hailey. When she was donating the book, the note slipped out and she read everything. Knowing exactly what to say, she comforts her daughter and says this will be their secret until she is ready to tell Scott how she feels. Then takes a celebratory selfie of this special bonding moment.

