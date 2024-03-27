Haunted Mansion Replica Home For Sale for $2.2 Million

When hinges creak in doorless chambers and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls. Okay, so this Georgia home doesn’t necessarily come with those eerie features, but it does bare a striking resemblance to Disneyland’s beloved Haunted Mansion and it is currently on the market.

Business Insider

While this delightfully livable home is far from an exact copy of the attraction, ghoulish touches and haunting details provide more than enough to excite fans.

Right from the entrance, guests are greeted by the familiar Haunted Mansion sign.

Inside, most of the house appears to be a normal home, with modern touches and charming living spaces.

Subtle details throughout the house bring the attraction to life though, including lighting fixtures.

A less subtle bathroom features all kinds of Haunted Mansion touches, including a poster featuring the hitchhiking ghosts.