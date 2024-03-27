Haunted Mansion Replica Home For Sale for $2.2 Million

When hinges creak in doorless chambers and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls. Okay, so this Georgia home doesn’t necessarily come with those eerie features, but it does bare a striking resemblance to Disneyland’s beloved Haunted Mansion and it is currently on the market.
- Business Insider reports that this Haunted Mansion replica home in Georgia is currently available for $2.2 million.
- While this delightfully livable home is far from an exact copy of the attraction, ghoulish touches and haunting details provide more than enough to excite fans.
- Right from the entrance, guests are greeted by the familiar Haunted Mansion sign.
- Inside, most of the house appears to be a normal home, with modern touches and charming living spaces.
- Subtle details throughout the house bring the attraction to life though, including lighting fixtures.
- A less subtle bathroom features all kinds of Haunted Mansion touches, including a poster featuring the hitchhiking ghosts.
- While this room may not have hot and cold running chills, turning on the cold water does make the room's lights flicker and then go dark as an image of a ghost appears in the mirror.
- A voice even calls out "Watch out for the hitchhiking ghosts.”
- You can find the listing for the 6-bed, 6-bath, more than 9,000 square foot home here.
- A virtual tour of the film is available here. Just don’t expect a ghost host to show you around.