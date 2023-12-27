Holiday Apple Tart Recipe From Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace at Disneyland Park

If you're craving a holiday-inspired treat from Disney, Disney Parks Blog has the recipe for the Holiday Apple Tart from Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace at Disneyland Park. These tarts are filled with a rich caramel cream sauce and topped with apple filling and streusel.

Recipe:

Holiday Apple Tart:

Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace

Disneyland park

Makes 12 Tarts

Ingredients:

Strudel:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Apple Filling:

4 large apples

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup sugar

5 tablespoons water, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Caramel Cream:

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into cubes

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon sea salt

Apple Tarts:

6 (3-inch) vanilla tart shells

Holiday sprinkles

Directions:

For Strudel:

Combine flour, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.

Add cubed butter and use a pastry blender or two knives to cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse sand.

Set aside until ready to assemble tarts.

For Apple Filling:

Peel, core, and chop apples into 1/2-inch cubes.

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, 3 tablespoons of water, and chopped apples. Cook, stirring occasionally for 4-6 minutes, until the apple begins to soften.

Combine cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. Add to the apple mixture and cook until liquid begins to boil.

Boil for one minute, then remove from heat. Set aside to cool completely before assembling tarts.

For Caramel Cream:

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, swirling pan, but not stirring, occasionally until sugar is melted and is a light amber color.

Carefully whisk in butter, one cube at a time. Remove pan from heat and slowly stir in heavy cream, whisking constantly until fully incorporated.

Add salt and set aside to cool to room temperature.

For Holiday Apple Tarts:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place tart shells on a baking sheet.

Spoon 1 tablespoon caramel cream into each tart shell. Add 1/4 cup cooled apple filling to each tart.

Top with streusel, covering the top of the apples.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the topping is golden brown.

Top with holiday sprinkles before serving.