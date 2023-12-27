Holiday Apple Tart Recipe From Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace at Disneyland Park

If you're craving a holiday-inspired treat from Disney, Disney Parks Blog has the recipe for the Holiday Apple Tart from Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace at Disneyland Park. These tarts are filled with a rich caramel cream sauce and topped with apple filling and streusel.
Recipe:
Holiday Apple Tart:
- Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace
- Disneyland park
- Makes 12 Tarts
Ingredients:
Strudel:
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
Apple Filling:
- 4 large apples
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 5 tablespoons water, divided
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Caramel Cream:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, cut into cubes
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
Apple Tarts:
- 6 (3-inch) vanilla tart shells
- Holiday sprinkles
Directions:
For Strudel:
- Combine flour, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Add cubed butter and use a pastry blender or two knives to cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse sand.
- Set aside until ready to assemble tarts.
For Apple Filling:
- Peel, core, and chop apples into 1/2-inch cubes.
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, 3 tablespoons of water, and chopped apples. Cook, stirring occasionally for 4-6 minutes, until the apple begins to soften.
- Combine cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. Add to the apple mixture and cook until liquid begins to boil.
- Boil for one minute, then remove from heat. Set aside to cool completely before assembling tarts.
For Caramel Cream:
- Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, swirling pan, but not stirring, occasionally until sugar is melted and is a light amber color.
- Carefully whisk in butter, one cube at a time. Remove pan from heat and slowly stir in heavy cream, whisking constantly until fully incorporated.
- Add salt and set aside to cool to room temperature.
For Holiday Apple Tarts:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place tart shells on a baking sheet.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon caramel cream into each tart shell. Add 1/4 cup cooled apple filling to each tart.
- Top with streusel, covering the top of the apples.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the topping is golden brown.
- Top with holiday sprinkles before serving.
