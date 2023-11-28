Holiday Gift Baskets Available From Jaleo at Disney Springs

Jaleo Disney Springs has unveiled a great gift for foodies. Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products.
What’s Happening:
- As the holiday season approaches, Jaleo Disney Springs has unveiled the perfect gift for the foodie in your life.
- Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking.
- Priced at $65, each basket has an assortment of products like:
- Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Pisto
- Spicy Green Olives
- Squid in Ink
- Mussels in Escabeche
- Escalivada
- Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season.
- Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order a basket when you make a reservation to dine with them.
