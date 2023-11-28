Holiday Gift Baskets Available From Jaleo at Disney Springs

Jaleo Disney Springs has unveiled a great gift for foodies. Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products.

What’s Happening:

As the holiday season approaches, Jaleo Disney Springs

Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking.

Priced at $65, each basket has an assortment of products like: Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips Extra Virgin Olive Oil Pisto Spicy Green Olives Squid in Ink Mussels in Escabeche Escalivada

Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season.

Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order