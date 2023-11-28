Holiday Gift Baskets Available From Jaleo at Disney Springs

Jaleo Disney Springs has unveiled a great gift for foodies. Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products.

  • As the holiday season approaches, Jaleo Disney Springs has unveiled the perfect gift for the foodie in your life.
  • Jaleo’s holiday-curated gift basket features a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking.
  • Priced at $65, each basket has an assortment of products like:
    • Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips
    • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    • Pisto
    • Spicy Green Olives
    • Squid in Ink
    • Mussels in Escabeche
    • Escalivada
  • Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season.
  • Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order a basket when you make a reservation to dine with them.
