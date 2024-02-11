Hong Kong Disney Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year at Chinese New Year Night Parade

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort took part in this year’s Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade.

What’s Happening:

  • Michael E Moriarty, the managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared photos from the annual event.
  • Alongside Mickey and the Gang, Mushu, and Duffy with his friends were a large group of cast members from Hong Kong Disney Resort, helping to ring in the new year.
  • The Lunar New Year celebration also seemed to include a performance from Hong Kong Disney’s entertainment cast members.

