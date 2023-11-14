Photos: Winter Holiday Decorations at Hong Kong Disneyland

Let’s take a look around Hong Kong Disneyland as they celebrate the holiday season. While the big draw right now is for the new World of Frozen area at the park, that isn’t stopping the park from celebrating the winter holidays!

Just like the domestic parks, Main Street USA gets the full treatment, with garland, bows, and bunting all up and down the street. Even the occasional nutcracker makes an appearance in areas of the street.

The winter at Hong Kong Disneyland allows guests to gather with loved ones to unwrap the most magical gift of all and share the warmth of family this festive season.

From November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024, “A Disney Christmas” is covering the park in a blanket of cherished musical moments, shimmering holiday decorations, tasty festive treats, and sacks full of shining surprises with Disney Friends. There, the guests can embrace beloved family traditions, share the gift of Christmas with loved ones at Hong Kong Disneyland, and give joy to all at the global Disney Destination during the happiest time of year.

Guests can also make their way to the bustling Main Street, U.S.A., as night falls for their chance to catch a special tree-lighting ceremony and make a truly magical Christmas wish. As Christmas Carolers perform beloved classics, drones dance and weave above in wondrous ways. The wishes of the guests can be seen rising into the night sky, our hopes and dreams coming together to bless us with the true spirit of the holidays.