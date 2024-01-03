Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s “Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year Celebration Starts On January 25th

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s “Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year celebration will run from January 25th to February 25th, 2024. This includes a concert by pianist Lang Lang on January 27th.

What's Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort proudly presents the “Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year celebration, which will run from January 25th to February 25th, 2024, in time for family and friends to gather magical blessings at the resort for good fortune in the Year of the Dragon.

Also, join “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang" on January 27th, 2024, where the world-leading pianist Lang Lang will perform on the stage of the Castle of Magical Dreams for the first time.

Standard and VIP Seating Area Passes are now available for public sale for you to plan your visit.

Spread your wings and experience the uplifting festive celebrations with beloved Disney friends in their brand-new festive attire.

With Chinese New Year decorations nesting neatly throughout the park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and many more friends don bright and festive outfits to ring in the Year of the Dragon with an all-new "Mickey’s Year of the Dragon Celebration" New Year performance.

Don’t miss the new Disney themed Chinese New Year merchandise and festive cuisine to fill your stomach with satisfaction and your soul with good fortune.

Hong Kong Disneyland exclusive Duffy and Friends plushies in dragon outfits will be available for pre-order on Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's official website on January 10th, fans must not miss the opportunity to collect more blessings for the Lunar New Year in advance.

With the gates of the world’s first and largest Frozen themed land opened, guests are also welcome to explore the kingdom of Arendelle in the Year of the Dragon.

Enjoy the World-class “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang”

On January 27th, 2024, guests will be immersed in a 45-minute unforgettable musical journey at “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang” and enjoy internationally acclaimed musician Lang Lang who will perform in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams for the first time ever.

With a heartfelt connection to and affinity for Disney, Lang Lang has performed classic Disney songs in various performances and has even released a Disney-themed album.

Inspired by the theme song “Love the Memory” from the Nighttime Spectacular “Momentous”, Lang Lang and a talented string quartet will blend classic Disney melodies with stunning visual effects including projection mapping and engaging storytelling.

Classic hits include “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Lion Kin g, "Let It Go" from Disney Animation’s Frozen , “It's a Small World” and more.

g, "Let It Go" from Disney Animation’s , “It's a Small World” and more. Beloved Disney friends including Mickey Mouse, Elsa from the Frozen films, Miguel from the Pixar Animation Studios film Coco , Belle and Beast from Disney Animation’s Beauty and the Beast , and more will join on stage.

, Belle and Beast from Disney Animation’s , and more will join on stage. The live performance will elevate the already extraordinary entertainment experience at Hong Kong Disneyland to a whole new level.

Guests can purchase Standard and VIP Seating Area Passes for “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang” from January 3rd, 2024.

Secure seats in the designated seating area to ensure you don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind performance.

“Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang” Seating Area Passes

Concert Date: January 27th, 2024

Concert Time: 7:30 PM to 8:15 PM

Booking Period: Starting at 12:00 noon on January 3rd, 2024

Content:

Standard Seating Area Pass: One-time entry to the Standard Seating Area for “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang" / HK$980

VIP Seating Area Pass: One-time entry to the VIP Seating Area for “Disney Classic Live in Concert Presents Lang Lang” / HK$1,480