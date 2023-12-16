Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes Its 100 Millionth Guest

Hong Kong Disneyland has hit a huge milestone, welcoming their 100 millionth guest through the park gates! The Disney Parks Blog has shared the story of those guests – the Chen family.

What’s Happening:

Right on the heels of the opening of World of Frozen

When the Chen family arrived at Hong Kong Disneyland, little did they know that they were going to make history. The family of five, and huge fans of Disney, couldn’t believe the news!

A special surprise moment took place in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, where the family was presented with a certificate and gift hamper by Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck also joined in on the fun, dressed in their Christmas looks.

Can you guess what the Chen family did next? They went to World of Frozen, of course! It was their first time experiencing the attractions in the kingdom of Arendelle.

And turns out the Chen family came to Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate their mother’s birthday. As their magical day came to a close, what better way to end it than with a feast! They enjoyed a celebratory character dinner buffet at Enchanted Garden Restaurant in Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and took many pictures with their favorite Disney characters.

Hong Kong Disneyland first opened on September 12th, 2005, hitting this memorable milestone a little over 18 years later.