How Disneyland Paris Celebrated World Wish Day

Disneyland Paris shared how, together with Disney and Make-A-Wish, they have been making dreams come true for wish children for so many years. See how they celebrated World Wish Day on April 29.

What’s Happening:

This April 29 for World Wish Day, Disney celebrated the power wishes held to deliver joy and renew hope along with the very first wish granted by Make-A-Wish in 1980.

Since its opening in 1992, Disneyland Paris has worked to grant wishes and deliver joy when it is needed most to 20,000 children facing critical illnesses and their families.

This weekend, the resort hosted 85 Make-A-Wish children, who came from all over Europe to experience a weekend of happiness in the theme parks.

During their magical getaway, the children enjoyed a host of attractions, awe-inspiring shows and unforgettable moments alongside their favorite characters.

As the icing on the cake, they were invited to participate in a special pre-parade that made its way through Disneyland Park, where they received a warm welcome from all guests.

Giving children the opportunity to experience enjoyable moments and take a break from their daily routine would not be possible without the tremendous involvement of cast members who are committed to creating extraordinary moments for children and their families.

Whether they serve as Disney VoluntEARS or bring the magic to life throughout the resort within restaurants, attractions, the entertainment division or any other field, hundreds of cast members have their hearts set on delivering unforgettable and flawless experiences.

More than 150 Cast Members joined forces to make it possible for children to experience a getaway filled with joy.

To ensure that every minute of this weekend was enchanting, all these magic makers paid unwavering attention to every little detail.

Their outstanding commitment to creating joyful moments for those who need it the most is a source of inspiration for each and every one of us.

For Marie-Françoise, in charge of Disneyland Paris Wish Program, “World Wish Day is the best opportunity to celebrate those who unite to make the children's wishes come true”.

Since the very first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort

Every year at Disneyland Paris, more than 1,000 children’s wishes are granted by hundreds of Disney VoluntEARS, who notably completed more than 15,000 volunteer hours in 2023. All of their efforts are worthy of admiration!

What They’re Saying:

Coralie, mother of Jade (Make-A-Wish France): “To live this experience is unique. Thank you so much to Make-A-Wish France and to Disneyland Paris for making this dream come true. You made our children dream, you pampered us all weekend long. Jade has totally freed her spirit from hospitals, doctors and injections, and seeing her so happy and full of life touched me deeply”.

“To live this experience is unique. Thank you so much to Make-A-Wish France and to Disneyland Paris for making this dream come true. You made our children dream, you pampered us all weekend long. Jade has totally freed her spirit from hospitals, doctors and injections, and seeing her so happy and full of life touched me deeply”. Elise Murray, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Make-A-Wish International: “It was an incredible weekend in celebration of World Wish Day. We are so grateful to all the Disney VoluntEARs and team at Disneyland Paris for going above and beyond for the wish children and their families. It was heartwarming to see the children’s smiles throughout the weekend. Thank you to all involved. We’re proud of our long-standing collaboration with Disney, bringing hope, strength and joy to wish children and their families when they need it most.’’

Planning a Trip?:

