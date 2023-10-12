How to Make Tiana’s Palace House Gumbo On This National Gumbo Day

Today is National Gumbo Day, and Disney Parks Blog is celebrating by sharing the recipe for the House Gumbo from Tiana’s Palace in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Disney Chef Toby Hollis and Operations Manager Lindell Skinner shared how gumbo is a staple meal at Tiana’s Palace, and you can see the video below.

Recipe: Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

Dark Roux:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Gumbo:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

12 ounces mild andouille sausage, sliced

1/2 pound boneless chicken thighs, diced

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning mix

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 poblano pepper, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

6 cups chicken stock, divided.

Reserved Dark Roux

10 okra pods, sliced 1/2-inch thick (approximately 2 cups)

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more, to taste

1 teaspoon fresh chopped oregano

1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley

4 cups cooked white rice

Directions for Dark Roux:

1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly for 15-20 minutes, until roux is deep brown in color. If necessary, lower heat to medium-low to prevent burning.

2. Remove from heat and transfer to a heat-proof bowl; set aside.

For Gumbo:

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add sliced andouille sausage and cook for 5-6 minutes, until browned. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon.

2. Season chicken thighs with Cajun seasoning and add to stockpot, scraping up any browned bits from the andouille sausage. Cook over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, until chicken thighs are fully cooked. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon.

3. Add remaining tablespoon of oil to stockpot and heat over medium heat for 3 minutes, until hot. Sauté onion, bell pepper, poblano pepper, and celery for 5 minutes, until soft. Add garlic and dried thyme. Cook for one minute, until fragrant.

4. Add 1 cup chicken stock, making sure to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add remaining 5 cups of chicken stock. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Slowly whisk in reserved dark roux and whisk until smooth. Reduce heat to medium and continue simmering, stirring occasionally until gumbo thickens, about 20 minutes.

5. Add oregano, parsley, okra, and reserved andouille sausage and chicken to gumbo. Cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, until okra begins to soften. Add additional hot sauce, salt, and pepper, as needed.

6. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Stir to combine. Finish with fresh oregano and parsley.

7. Spoon gumbo into bowls and top with rice.

Cook’s Note: Frozen sliced okra can be substituted for fresh. Add frozen okra to gumbo and heat for 5-7 minutes, until warm.