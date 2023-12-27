How to Make Warm Apple Butter Cake From The Disney Recipe Vault

How does a warm apple butter cake sound? Disney Parks Blog shared an at-home version released from the Disney Recipe Vault. This treat is a buttery cake topped with caramelized apples that make individual cakes.

Recipe:

Warm Apple Butter Cake Recipe:

From the Disney Recipe Vault

Makes 15 individual cakes

Ingredients:

Caramelized Apples:

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon sugar

Bourbon Caramel Glaze:

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 tablespoon bourbon

1 cup heavy cream

Apple Butter Cake:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 3/4 cups sugar

8 eggs

2 egg yolks

1 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups plus 1 teaspoon buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Dried apple slices, for garnish (optional)

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions:

For Caramelized Apples:

Cut apples into thin slices.

Melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat; add apples and sugar.

Cook apples until golden and softened. Set aside to cool.

For Bourbon Caramel Glaze:

Combine brown sugar and butter in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir continuously until sugar dissolves.

Simmer over medium heat without stirring or touching the pan until mixture is thick and dark amber in color, about 10 minutes.

Remove the pan from heat. Carefully whisk in bourbon and heavy cream. Mixture will bubble vigorously and release very hot steam.

Pour caramel into a bowl to cool; set aside.

For Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter and flour fifteen (3/4-cup) ramekins; set aside.

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.

Whisk together sugar, eggs, egg yolks, and melted butter in a separate large bowl until well combined.

Combine buttermilk and almond extract in a small bowl; set aside.

Fold a third of the flour mixture into egg mixture. Stir in half of the buttermilk mixture. Fold in another third of the flour mixture, then add remaining buttermilk mixture. Fold in remaining flour mixture.

Ladle 1/2 cup cake batter into each prepared ramekin. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean.

To Serve: