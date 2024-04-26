Imagineer Sylvie Massara Receives Window on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has awarded a prestigious window on Main Street, U.S.A., to Imagineer Sylvie Massara, who has been with the creative group for 35 years.

What’s Happening:

Outside of becoming a Disney Legend, receiving a window on Main Street, U.S.A. is about the highest honor anyone can receive from Disney Parks.

Today, Disneyland Paris

Sylvie Massara joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1988 during the construction of Euro Disney, today known as the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Some of her earliest work can still be seen in Fantasyland at La Chaumière des Sept Nains, La Bottega di Gepetto, as well as Le Chalet de la Marionette, projects that took her to Italy and England for research.

Throughout her career, Sylvie Massara has also helped design the resort’s second theme park, Walt Disney Studios Disney Adventure World Disneyland Hotel

Guests will find Sylvie Massara’s window at the beginning of Main Street above the Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop.

Her window reads: “New Century Interiors, Sylvie Massara, Proprietor, ‘All-time designs for all times!’”