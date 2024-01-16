Important Dates Announced for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, Opening to Begin in July

Important dates for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort have been revealed for Disney Vacation Club members leading up to the resorts initial opening this July.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will begin opening on July 1, with more opening throughout the year.

These cabins will be found in the beautiful woodlands of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Here are some important dates coming up for Disney Vacation Club members.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Dates:

Thursday, February 1st – Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to existing members. Members can add-on by contacting their Disney Vacation Club Guide or calling Member Sales at (800) 500-3990.

– Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to existing members. Members can add-on by contacting their Disney Vacation Club Guide or calling Member Sales at (800) 500-3990. Thursday, February 15th – Disney Vacation Club Members who have added on points at The Cabins can begin to book stays online or by calling Member Services.

– Disney Vacation Club Members who have added on points at The Cabins can begin to book stays online or by calling Member Services. Tuesday, February 27th – Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to the general public.

– Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to the general public. Tuesday, March 12th – New Disney Vacation Club Members whose home resort is The Cabins can begin booking online or by calling.

– New Disney Vacation Club Members whose home resort is The Cabins can begin booking online or by calling. Tuesday, April 23rd – All Disney Vacation Club members can book stays.

– All Disney Vacation Club members can book stays. Monday, July 1st – The resort will begin reopening. This will be followed by a second loop opening later in the month and more throughout the year.

– The resort will begin reopening. This will be followed by a second loop opening later in the month and more throughout the year. More information including when the general public (non-DVC members) can begin booking their stay at one of the new cabins will be released later.