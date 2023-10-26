Information for the Christmas Night Pass Event Taking Place November 30th at Disneyland Paris

The Christmas Night Pass Event will take place on November 30, 2023, at Disneyland Paris for Annual Pass and Disneyland Pass holders.

What’s Happening:

Check out, exclusively in advance for InsidEars, details about the next special event for Annual Pass / Disneyland Pass members "Christmas Night", including information about the 5 shows of the event!

Take part in the very first Enchanted Christmas Event, exclusively for Annual Pass and Disneyland Pass members!

Disneyland Park sparkles with a thousand lights and becomes a snowy kingdom for just one night!

Be ready to celebrate the most magical season of the year with the return of iconic Christmas shows and new ones.

5 Exclusive Shows:

Enchanted Christmas Opening Ceremony : the festivities begin with music under a snowy sky!

: the festivities begin with music under a snowy sky! Beauty and the Beast: Tale as old as time: relive the most famous scenes from this magical tale.

Tale as old as time: relive the most famous scenes from this magical tale. Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade on stage!: let yourself be carried away in a whirlwind of lights and music: our not-to-be-missed Christmas parade is back… on stage!

let yourself be carried away in a whirlwind of lights and music: our not-to-be-missed Christmas parade is back… on stage! Mickey's Winter Wonderland: Magical Memories: Mickey and his friends invite you to join them to enjoy the most magical season of the year!

Magical Memories: Mickey and his friends invite you to join them to enjoy the most magical season of the year! The Enchanted Christmas Bal: prestigious guests join the party for a magical finale on Central Plaza.

Festive encounters: celebrate Christmas early with more than 50 Disney Characters*!

All around the Disneyland Park, your Disney friends are waiting for you and some of them even made the trip especially for the party!

Wear your best party outfit: costumes are allowed and even encouraged for this event! **

Extend your evening by accessing Disneyland Park from 6:00 PM: attractions will be accessible, and restaurants will be open before the start of the party.

Enjoy the Christmas atmosphere in the Disneyland Park, with a limited number of tickets on sale and attractions with short waiting times.

Details:

* You can take selfies and interact with Disney Characters at dedicated selfie spots.

**Please follow the usual rules regarding the costume policy in the Disneyland Park during special events.

Exclusive special event for Annual Pass / Disneyland Pass members, at the Disneyland Park on November 30, 2023, from 9:15 PM to 2:00 AM. Park access from 6:00 PM.

Sales open on Monday, November 6 at 11 AM. Online bookings only via the following link. A virtual queuing system will be put in place. https://www.booktickets.disneylandparis.com/tnsa64/live/shop/1/SUB_SHOP_SOIREE_PA/index.php?language=fr&code=FR

Single price of €55 per person.

Event exclusively for Annual Pass (Discovery, Magic Flex, Magic Plus, Infinity) and Disneyland Pass (Bronze, Silver, Gold) members.

To celebrate Christmas with family and friends, each Annual Pass member also has the option of purchasing tickets for up to 2 companions.

Important:

E-tickets are nominative. Non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-transferable ticket to a third party.

The name indicated on the e-ticket must match the one on the Annual Pass.

Accompanying persons must be present with the Annual Pass member at the entrance of the Disneyland Park.

Discounted price tickets (-25%) for people with reduced mobility (and for a maximum of 1 accompanying person) will be available at the entrance of the Park on the day of the event, upon presentation of the usual documents. It is not necessary to book these tickets in advance.

If the Annual Pass member with reduced mobility wants to come with a second companion, he will have to purchase this additional ticket at the public rate of €55 only online, subject to availability.

Please note that the number of tickets is limited.