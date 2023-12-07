Embrace Your “Super” Self with Semi-Permanent Marvel Tattoos from Inkbox

When it comes to repping your favorite Marvel super hero, there’s no shortage of clothing, accessory, and home decor options to choose from. But what about those times when you want to really make a statement? Fortunately Inkbox has the solution with their unique semi-permanent tattoos featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

If you’ve always loved the idea of tattoos, but aren’t sure you’re ready to make a permanent commitment, Inkbox has the perfect option: long lasting temporary tattoos!

The pop culture brand has teamed up with several big name franchises—including Marvel—to present unique, iconic, and awesome designs themed around favorite characters and quotes.

Currently Inkbox has Marvel tattoos themed to: Avengers The Marvels Black Panther Guardians of the Galaxy Thor: Love and Thunder Spider-Man

Inkbox’s tattoos come in a variety of kits and sizes from small finger tattoos, to larger styles ideal for forearms, shoulder blades and torso. The tattoos are easy to apply

Fans will find a wide selection of Marvel styles available now directly through Inkbox

Avengers

The Marvels

More Marvel Fun

