Embrace Your “Super” Self with Semi-Permanent Marvel Tattoos from Inkbox

When it comes to repping your favorite Marvel super hero, there’s no shortage of clothing, accessory, and home decor options to choose from. But what about those times when you want to really make a statement? Fortunately Inkbox has the solution with their unique semi-permanent tattoos featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you’ve always loved the idea of tattoos, but aren’t sure you’re ready to make a permanent commitment, Inkbox has the perfect option: long lasting temporary tattoos!
- The pop culture brand has teamed up with several big name franchises—including Marvel—to present unique, iconic, and awesome designs themed around favorite characters and quotes.
- Currently Inkbox has Marvel tattoos themed to:
- Avengers
- The Marvels
- Black Panther
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Spider-Man
- Inkbox’s tattoos come in a variety of kits and sizes from small finger tattoos, to larger styles ideal for forearms, shoulder blades and torso. The tattoos are easy to apply and designed to last for 1-2 weeks.
- Fans will find a wide selection of Marvel styles available now directly through Inkbox. Prices range from $11-$40.
Avengers
Scarlet Witch Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Avengers Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Civil War Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Avenge It Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
The Marvels
Ms. Marvel Emblem Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Saber Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Goose Egg Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Danvers Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
More Marvel Fun
Rocket Raccoon Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Spidey-Sense Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Love and Thunder Collection 1 Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
Wakandan Semi-Permanent Tattoo | Inkbox™ | Semi-Permanent Tattoos
