Jaleo at Disney Springs Invites You to Celebrate Three Kings Day

Jaleo Disney Springs is getting ready to celebrate Three King's Day. From January 4 through 6, those visiting the restaurant can order slices of Chef Jose's iconic Roscón de Reyes cake and hope to find the hidden baby Jesus.

What’s Happening:

On January 6, in celebration of Three King’s Day (or Die de Reyes), Jaleo at Disney Springs, the cutting-edge Spanish restaurant, will provide guests with slices of Chef Jose’s iconic Roscón de Reyes cake.

In Spain, this holiday is inspired by the story of the Three Wise Men who brought gifts to baby Jesus after he was born and is celebrated with more excitement than Christmas, as children receive gifts and get to indulge in the sweet delicacy.

This year, Chef Jose is bringing the fun to Disney Springs with his Roscón de Reyes, flavored with orange blossom, caramelized cherries, oranges melon and almonds. Available with or without whipped cream, each cake includes a hidden “Rey” (king) figurine baked inside, and whoever finds the King will have good luck for the rest of the year.