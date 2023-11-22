King Magnifico to be Added to Royal Banquet Restaurant at Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will celebrate royal stories upon its reopening on January 25, including Disney Animation’s latest release Wish.

Inside Royal Banquet restaurant, guests will be invited to attend a royal feast amidst a gallery of paintings portraying numerous Disney royal families and their famous chefs.

But that’s not all. Evil royalty will also make its way as they will take over one of the spaces called the antechamber.

Being the most powerful person in the kingdom of Rosas, the charming and confident King Magnifico from Wish will rightfully take his place among the cast of villainous portraits, including the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland Robin Hood.

About Wish: