Lamppost Falls on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Due to High Winds, Injuring Three Guests

High winds caused a lamppost on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland to fall today, injuring several guests, according to The Orange County Register.

A lampost on Main Street U.S.A. was brought down by high winds just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 20th.

Three guests were injured, including one who was transported to the hospital, per Disneyland officials.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue transported one person with serious injuries to the hospital and two other people were treated at the scene and released, according to Anaheim Fire spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock.

The post in question was a larger one, featuring show lighting for Disneyland’s parades and nighttime spectaculars.

It was removed just after 10:00 a.m.

The park remained open at the time, as guest traffic was redirected to the west side of Town Square, closest to City Hall.

A high wind warning

The warning remains in effect until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21st, at the time of publishing.