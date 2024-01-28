World Famous Pianist Lang Lang Performs at Hong Kong Disneyland for the First Time

World-famous pianist Lang Lang enchanted guests at Hong Kong Disneyland last night, performing some classic Disney melodies in front of the beautiful Castle of Magical Dreams.

Hong Kong Disneyland guests were immersed in a 45-minute unforgettable musical journey last night, as internationally acclaimed musician Lang Lang performed in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams for the first-time ever.

Barbara Bouza, the President of Walt Disney Imagineering, shared the above image of the performance on her Instagram page

With a heartfelt connection to and affinity for Disney, Lang Lang has performed classic Disney songs in various performances and has even released a Disney-themed album as well as a Disney+ special

Inspired by the theme song “Love the Memory” from the nighttime spectacular “Momentous”, Lang Lang and a talented string quartet, conducted by Chiu Tsang Hei, blended classic Disney melodies with stunning visual effects including projection mapping and engaging storytelling.

Classic hits include "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "it's a small world".

Beloved Disney friends including Mickey Mouse, Elsa from the Frozen films, Miguel from Coco, Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and more appeared on stage during the show.

films, Miguel from , Belle and Beast from , and more appeared on stage during the show. The entire concert was shared online by Disney Magical Kingdom Blog