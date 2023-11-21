Small Lyrical Change Made to “Let It Go” for Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland

A small change has been made to the lyrics of “Let It Go” in the new Hong Kong Disneyland iteration of Frozen Ever After, according to Entertainment Weekly.
What’s Happening:
- The new version of Frozen Ever After inside World of Frozen sees one specific line in “Let It Go” modified to maintain consistency with the new land’s narrative theme.
- As with the EPCOT original, guests enter Elsa’s Ice Palace, where she sings her infamous song while your boat switches backwards and proceeds down a small drop.
- Now, instead of singing “It's time to see what I can do,” Elsa instead sings, "It's time to share what I can do."
- Frozen franchise director and writer Jennifer Lee told EW that the change was a conscious shift that had input from original songwriters Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
- "It's not like there's an approval process where we've got all these rules we can't break. We just sat down with the songwriters and talked about it," Lee explains. "You're just being so experimental with the music and lyrics, and Rob and Kristen just want to tell the story."
- The small change was made to put guests into the story of World of Frozen, rather than merely being spectators.
- "I feel like it's about making you feel like you're part of the story now. That's the point of all the lyric changes in this. Kristoff [also sings] "For the First Time in Forever" [in the ride], and it's like, they're a family, too," Lee adds. "We never want anything with Frozen to be like, don't touch it, because it's not what Disney is about. People want to take those characters into their lives, and everyone has their own relationship with those characters. You want to push it, celebrate it, and make it more and more accessible."
- The lyrical change was made on the seven-year project around the same time of Frozen’s Broadway debut in 2018.
- See the change for yourself in our full ride-through video of Frozen Ever After below.
