Key Lime Pie Now Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Honor of Season 2 of “Loki”

Starting today and available through November 9th, there is a delicious new dessert available at Pym Test Kitchen at the Disneyland Resort in honor of the Season 2 premiere of Loki.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that a new Key Lime Pie is now available starting today at Pym Test Kitchen inside Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure

This sweet treat is also available to mobile order and will be around through November 9th.

About Loki Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+

