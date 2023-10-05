Key Lime Pie Now Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Honor of Season 2 of “Loki”

Starting today and available through November 9th, there is a delicious new dessert available at Pym Test Kitchen at the Disneyland Resort in honor of the Season 2 premiere of Loki.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that a new Key Lime Pie is now available starting today at Pym Test Kitchen inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
  • This sweet treat is also available to mobile order and will be around through November 9th.

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
  • Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of the season.
