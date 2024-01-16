Disney Cruise Line Reveals Port Adventures for Disney Lookout Cay At Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the port adventures that will be available at their newest port of call: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s newest island getaway, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, has revealed their port adventure offerings when Disney Cruise Line begins to dock at the location this summer. Bahama Bank Escape – Board a catamaran and sail to the Bahama Bank, where crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life await. Banana Boat – Hold on tight as you bounce across the waters of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on an inflatable Banana Boat. Bicycle Rental – Pedal at your own pace on this fun-filled biking adventure around Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Bike & Kayak – Immerse yourself in a tropical paradise as you pedal and kayak, discovering the breathtaking nature above and below the crystal-clear waters. Certified Scuba Trip – Explore the depths of Boiling Hole Reef, an underwater wonderland teeming with diverse marine life—valid dive certification required. Ebike, Sand, Snorkel, and History Tour – Explore the island’s rich history and awe-inspiring landscapes while tooling around on an electric bicycle. Historical Nature and Awesome Buggy Tour – Hop in a 2 or 4-person buggy and head out on an action-packed adventure through scenic routes and off-road trails. Private Historical and Cultural Tour – A vehicle and tour guide are the perfect solution for Guests who'd like to tour privately and design their own itinerary. Snorkel by Boat (with or without a Certified Scuba Observer) – Snorkel the crystal-clear waters of The Bahamas, home to tropical fish, remarkable coral reefs and other stunning marine life. Snorkel Rental – Dive into an unforgettable adventure as you explore the vibrant underwater world of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. South Eleuthera Eco & Cultural Tour – Travel off the beaten path through Rock Sound, immersing yourself in the natural wonders, cultural delights and vibrant history of The Bahamas. South Eleuthera Eco & Historical Tour – Journey off the beaten path to discover South Eleuthera’s cultural history and breathtaking natural beauty. Tropical Reef Safari Snorkel – Explore the wonders of the underwater world on this fun-filled snorkeling adventure—suitable for all experience levels.

