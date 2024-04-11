New Norway Pavilion Lug Bags Come to EPCOT

New Lug items inspired by the Norway Pavilion are now at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

One of the great things about EPCOT is all the different countries that are represented around the park.

At the Norway Pavilion, a new collection of Lug items has arrived.

What's Available:

Norway Coupe XL:

As gorgeous as the Northern Lights. This deceptively spacious and stylish crossbody shoulder (or belt) bag is perfect for your park adventures!

With an adjustable strap and enchanting designs, this bag will get you into the spirit wherever you are!

Also features three interior cargo pockets.

Norway Hopper Shorty:

Hop the parks as if you're hoppin' the fjords! Bring your Norwegian dreams to life with the compact and pocket-rich backpack.

Not only can it fit your festival passport neatly, it's built to take on all your park adventures.

Includes a hidden pocket for valuables.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.