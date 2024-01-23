Satisfying Your Hunger at Disneyland’s Lunar New Year Celebration

With the start of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Disneyland Resort comes a wide variety of new food options available at festival kiosks and the more permanent dining locations throughout the parks.

What’s Happening:

As we celebrate Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of treats and eats across the whole of the Disneyland Resort for guests to try. From returning favorites, like the Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun and Garlic Noodles, to can’t-miss new additions, such as the Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings and Peach Basil Collins, guests will not be going hungry during their day of celebrating the Lunar New Year..

These offerings can be found throughout different festival marketplaces at Disney California Adventure, and even more permanent dining locations, like the Paradise Garden Grill or Cocina Cucamonga. Some offerings can even be found at Lamplight Lounge, the popular table service location on Pixar Pier. For a full detailed breakdown of what treats and goodies can be found and where, be sure to check out our guide here

Novelty items are also available through the parks, including Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumbler that ncludes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, select outdoor vending carts, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Studio Catering Co.

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Bayside Brews, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Hollywood Lounge, select outdoor vending carts, Paradise Garden Grill At Disneyland park: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, and Refreshment Corner



Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (Available starting Jan. 23; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Corn Dog Castle, Mortimers Market, Outdoor Vending Carts, Paradise Garden Grill, Schmoozies!, select outdoor vending, Smokejumpers Grill



A small selection of Lunar New Year merchandise is also available, take a look at what we spotted while at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.

Lunar New Year is being celebrated at the Disneyland Resort now through February 18th. If You’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort to celebrate this or any number of special occasions, we recommend calling our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your travel needs.