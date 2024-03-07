Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Exclusive Character Experience And Magnet Debut Later This Month

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can enjoy a special character experience and souvenir exclusively for them later this month at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening

From March 11 – March 14 & March 18 – March 21, 2024, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder can stop by Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure to encounter special characters from select animated feature films and take pics with your pals at themed photo ops!

As a special souvenir, Magic Key holders can also pick up a special magnet featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto, while supplies last, when visiting the location.

Disneyland has also hinted at the special character encounters without revealing who would appear with a series of emojis on Instagram, one of which seems to translate to Alice in Wonderland . We’ll let you figure out the other one on your own.

This special experience is open to Magic Key holders at the Hyperion Theater in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure Park, from March 11 – March 14, 2024 & March 18 – March 21, 2024 from 2:00p – 7:00p.

This scheduling decision is proving to be a bit controversial on social media, as the hours exclude weekends, a prime time for those with Magic Keys to visit.

Worth Noting:

Offer, experience, and experience elements may be modified and limited in availability and are subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice or liability.

Magic Key holder must present their valid Magic Key pass to participate. Limit one keepsake per Magic Key holder, while supplies last. Magic Key holder must be present at time of keepsake redemption. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry.