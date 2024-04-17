Magic Keyholder Has Pass Revoked — 27 Years After Making Headlines For Fear of Losing Disneyland Pass

This week, a Disneyland Magic Keyholder made headlines after his pass was revoked for reselling special event tickets. Interestingly though, a trip in the Wayback Machine finds that this isn’t the first time the guest has run into trouble with the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As the OC Register reported this week, Magic Keyholder Andrew Rich had his pass revoked by Disneyland for one year after he resold a pair of tickets to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite on eBay.
- Funny enough, Rich has previously made Disney-related headlines more than 25 years ago.
- In July 1997, The Wall Street Journal ran a report (headlined “No! Not My Disneyland Pass! Fan Fears Worst After Call”) on the then 27-year-old Rich and an incident at the park.
- That story details how Rich created a site called Backstage at Disneyland that included unauthorized photos of under-construction attractions and “unclad animatronics.”
- According to the report, on July 5th, 1997, Rich was contacted by the supervisor of security investigations at Disneyland asking about how the photos were obtained.
- A park spokesperson told the Journal that the resort does not allow photos in certain restricted areas, noting “It's essentially a business concern.”
- The article goes on to note that Rich was worried about being take away his annual pass — which cost $129 at the time,
- Despite those worries, the park ultimately didn’t strip Rich of his annual pass and, according to the report, the guest was offered two snack vouchers worth $6.50 each.
- Rich also said that he removed the photos in question from his site and vowed to only use "legitimately obtained photos."