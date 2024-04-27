Marvel Season of Super Heroes Kicks Off at Hong Kong Disneyland with New Shows, Merchandise, Food and More

Marvel Season of Super Heroes has kicked off at Hong Kong Disneyland, with two exciting new shows, delicious food and beverage offerings, heroic new merchandise and more. We were lucky enough to be invited out to see everything the Resort has in store.

New Shows

Arnim Zola and Hydra have returned and invaded Stark Expo as flashing red lights fill the air. Guests can respond to the Avengers’ call and join this new epic battle in two brand new shows.

During “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo,” Hydra forces are more powerful than ever and they have infiltrated the facility to attempt to steal the Arc Reactor. Marvel fans at Tomorrowland can assist Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and more Marvel Super Heroes during the all-new daytime show.

Watch it below:

But that’s not all Zola has up his sleeve. As night falls, “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky” begins. The all-new nighttime drone show sees Iron Man, Thor, and other Marvel Super Heroes as they rally in Tomorrowland and battle Hydra’s drones in the skies.

Watch it below:

New Merchandise

Marvel fans can also suit up in brand-new and unique Marvel-themed gear, including apparel, tote bags, accessories, interactive toys, and more. highlights the all-new customized S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent ID, expanded apparel collections, a Black Panther Infinity Gauntlet and so much more.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also now the exclusive home to some new products from Hot Toys. Guests can find these new COSBABY collectibles and keychains only in the park.

Additionally, guests can stop by Expo Shop and Pavilion Gifts to take pictures with the 1:1 life-size statues of Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man from Hot Toys.

New Food and Beverage

Of course, no Disney Parks event is complete without delicious new food and beverage offerings. In the park, the Starliner Diner is the place to be for Marvel treats, like the Iron Man Burger Combo and the Super Soda, which can come in a brand new Avengers sipper.

Plenty of on-the-go treats are also available, like the Quantum Hot Dog, the Hulked-out Super Power Churro, and the new Spider-Man Popcorn Bucket, which will reveal the three different faces of Spider-Man.

It’s not just the park that has some delicious new offerings though. The Enchanted Garden Restaurant at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel offers a selection of delicious desserts themed to Groot, Loki, Iron Man and Thor.

And over at the Disney’s Hollywood Hotel’s Marvel-themed bar The Archivist, guests will find a very impressive menu, including three brand new hero-themed cocktails.

Coming Soon – Marvel Themed Hotel Rooms

Starting from August 9, guests can enjoy brand-new Marvel-themed guest rooms at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel. Guests will be greeted by a stylized depiction of a Quinjet soaring high above Stark Tower and a Marvel Super Heroes-themed mural on the wall. These new rooms will be available for early bird bookings from May 10.

Additionally, guests can currently participate in Marvel-themed arts and crafts activist at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel to create their own heroic ornaments or lamp. Special Groot-themed in-room product can also be purchased.

Marvel Season of Super Heroes runs through June 10 at Hong Kong Disneyland. Want to check it out for yourself? We recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to book your trip.