Meet Sophie Pedemonte Who’s Been a Cast Member Since 1992

Cast members make Disney parks all over the world what they are today. They bring magic and joy to visitors from all over. Disneyland Paris shared an interview with Sophie Pedemonte, who has been a cast member since 1992.

What’s Happening:

Interview:

Could you introduce your profession in a few words?

I am a Prevention Senior Manager, and I am part of the Safety and Risk Prevention department within the FOS (maintenance) division. I have four teams under my leadership, including the Safety Culture, Prevention and Operating Process, Quality Assurance and Quality Control teams, which bring together around forty Cast Members.

Since 2012, I have also been in charge of implementing the Disney “Wild About Safety” program in France and across Europe.

This program – which represents one of the biggest projects of my career – aims at raising awareness about risk prevention among children.

Can you tell us about your professional journey within the company? Why did you apply for a position at Disneyland Paris?

I first enrolled in a Classical Studies program. At that time, my mother – who was already collaborating with Disney as part of her profession as a fashion designer – encouraged me to apply for a Food & Beverage hostess position prior to the grand opening of Disneyland Paris.

I was hired at Silver Spur Steakhouse, where I got to serve former French President Jacques Chirac on opening day!

I then had an opportunity to become a trainee manager at Café Hyperion, where I got to expand my expertise thanks to my team leaders, as my tasks were way different from those, I was assigned in a table service restaurant setting.

Additionally, at the time, Café Hyperion was the counter service restaurant that served the largest number of meals in Europe.

Thereafter, I was compelled to leave Operations teams due to health issues. I continued my journey within the Human Resources division, where I took on various roles that notably focused on the development of training courses for new Cast Members and guest satisfaction analysis.

My career took a new turn when I joined the Safety division, and especially the “Safety Culture” team, whose mission consists of raising awareness and giving Cast Members the keys to adopt the right gestures for working in a safe environment every day.

We also have implemented the “Wild About Safety” awareness-raising program and we were the first Disney Park in the world to promote it through the TV sets installed in our hotels.

Which teams do you collaborate with and how do you work together to ensure safety across the resort?

I collaborate with many teams, especially with the Maintenance department that conducts its operations both during the day and at night.

I also work alongside Operations teams. Communications teams also help us bring numerous projects to life.

All of the teams play a role in ensuring safety at Disneyland Paris.

Can you tell us about a project or a measure that contributed to strengthening safety across the resort, and of which you are particularly proud?