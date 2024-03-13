“Star Wars” Actor Michael Culver Passes Away at 85

Famed Star Wars actor Michael Culver has passed away at the age of 85.
- Culver’s most prominent role within the Star Wars universe came in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.
- As Captain Needa, his “inadequacy” led to his being force choked to death by Darth Vader.
- Deadline reports that he passed away on February 27th.
- His 50 year career includes roles in Sherlock Holmes, Secret Army, and A Passage to India, among a slew of others.
- In a statement, his agency Alliance Agents said, “We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” adding, “It’s been an honor to have represented Michael for for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe.”
- Speaking of those events, the agency noted, “A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him.”