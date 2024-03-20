New Interactive Mickey’s Toontown Bubble Blower Available at Disneyland

A brand new interactive bubble blower is now available at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks released on their social media pages that a brand new Toontown theme bubble blower is now available at Disneyland Park.

In the video, they show someone playing with the new bubble blower, showing off its different features. This includes interactive elements that can be squeaked, cranked, spun, and pressed.

It also lights up in different colors while making noises.

One side is designed to look like Mickey shorts, while the other side has an image of Chip ‘n Dale that lights up.

There's also a handle and an adjustable strap.

This is now available for purchase inside Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.

Check out the video below.

