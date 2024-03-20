New Interactive Mickey’s Toontown Bubble Blower Available at Disneyland

A brand new interactive bubble blower is now available at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks released on their social media pages that a brand new Toontown theme bubble blower is now available at Disneyland Park.
- In the video, they show someone playing with the new bubble blower, showing off its different features. This includes interactive elements that can be squeaked, cranked, spun, and pressed.
- It also lights up in different colors while making noises.
- One side is designed to look like Mickey shorts, while the other side has an image of Chip ‘n Dale that lights up.
- There's also a handle and an adjustable strap.
- This is now available for purchase inside Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.
- Check out the video below.
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com