Millet Flatbread With Kalamata Olives Recipe From Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – The Cooking Place, can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where South African cuisine is presented in a dramatic setting. If you're craving some flatbread, here is a recipe to make this delicious option from the popular restaurant.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Millet Dough

1 (1⁄2-ounce) envelope dry active yeast

3⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon lukewarm water

1⁄2 cups high-gluten or bread flour

1⁄2 cups millet flour

1⁄3 cup hulled millet

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon sugar

Kalamata Olive and Cheese Topping:

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1⁄2 cups shredded four-cheese blend (fontina, Gruyère, provolone, Asiago), divided

1⁄2 cups kalamata olives, pitted and halved, divided

3 cups loosely packed spring greens

Preparation:

Millet Dough:

In small bowl, combine yeast and water. Stir gently to combine. Set aside until frothy, approximately 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine high-gluten or bread flour, millet flour, millet, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Stir to combine.

Slowly incorporate yeast-water mixture into flour mixture, stirring until a dough forms. Refrigerate overnight.

Kalamata Olive and Cheese Topping:

Remove dough and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour. Place a baking stone in the center of the oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Divide dough into 6 equal balls. Roll each ball into an 8- x 9-inch oval. Prick with a fork 10 times. Brush each oval with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Top each with ¼ cup cheese and 1⁄4 cup olives.

Bake each flatbread on the preheated baking stone until crust is golden and cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 12 minutes. Top each flatbread with ½ cup spring greens. Cut flatbread into bite-size pieces. Serve warm.

Makes 6 (8- x 9-inch) flatbreads.