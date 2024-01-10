Millet Flatbread With Kalamata Olives Recipe From Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – The Cooking Place, can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where South African cuisine is presented in a dramatic setting. If you're craving some flatbread, here is a recipe to make this delicious option from the popular restaurant.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • Millet Dough
  • 1 (1⁄2-ounce) envelope dry active yeast
  • 3⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon lukewarm water
  • 1⁄2 cups high-gluten or bread flour
  • 1⁄2 cups millet flour
  • 1⁄3 cup hulled millet
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon sugar

Kalamata Olive and Cheese Topping:

  • 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1⁄2 cups shredded four-cheese blend (fontina, Gruyère, provolone, Asiago), divided
  • 1⁄2 cups kalamata olives, pitted and halved, divided
  • 3 cups loosely packed spring greens

Preparation:

Millet Dough:

  • In small bowl, combine yeast and water. Stir gently to combine. Set aside until frothy, approximately 5 minutes.
  • In a large bowl, combine high-gluten or bread flour, millet flour, millet, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Stir to combine.
  • Slowly incorporate yeast-water mixture into flour mixture, stirring until a dough forms. Refrigerate overnight.

Kalamata Olive and Cheese Topping:

  • Remove dough and set aside in a warm place for 1 hour. Place a baking stone in the center of the oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Divide dough into 6 equal balls. Roll each ball into an 8- x 9-inch oval. Prick with a fork 10 times. Brush each oval with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Top each with &frac14; cup cheese and 1⁄4 cup olives.
  • Bake each flatbread on the preheated baking stone until crust is golden and cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 12 minutes. Top each flatbread with &frac12; cup spring greens. Cut flatbread into bite-size pieces. Serve warm.
  • Makes 6 (8- x 9-inch) flatbreads.

