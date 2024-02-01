Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Reveals Special Limited Time Lunar New Year Menu Items

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs will have special limited-time dishes inspired by Lunar New Year.

What’s Happening:

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures, a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

To celebrate this important holiday, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is introducing limited time dishes inspired by traditional cuisines and flavors.

Specials will run from February 9 through February 25.

Dishes:

Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Singaporean-style spicy chili sauce and bao buns. An arrangement of Singaporean cuisine. $17

Flash Fried Whole Branzino, served with sweet and sour sauce and cucumber slaw as well as a choice of white or brown rice. An arrangement of Chinese cuisine, and Chef Masaharu Morimoto signature dish. $42

“Tang Yuan” black sesame paste filled mochi, with warm coconut broth, orange zest, and strawberries. A traditional Chinese dessert. $12

Specialty Cocktails:

Good Fortune: Bulleit rye whiskey, apple brandy, peach liqueur, agave, lemon and ginger bitters, topped with red wine. Garnished with a fortune cookie clip on the side. $19

Jade Empress: Hendrick's gin, orgeat, Luxardo maraschino, lemon, matcha, and Fee foam. Garnished with matcha salt rim. $18

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.