What We’re Most Looking Forward to at Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line may be in the midst of major growth with three new ships on the horizon, but they are also gaining a new island destination. Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will open for guests this summer and we can’t wait to check out the new location. With Castaway Cay being the hub for Disney Cruise Line for so long, it will be a huge boost for guests getting to travel somewhere new.

We wanted to highlight a few of our most anticipated items coming to the new destination.

Goombay Cultural Center – While Castaway Cay is a private island, Lookout Cay is different in that it resides on the Bahamian Island of Eleuthera. With this in mind, the ability to embrace the live and present Bahamian culture in the new destination is thrilling. The Goombay Cultural Center will not only be a look into the culture of the many islands that make up the Bahamas, but will also become a meeting point for guests to learn, create, and explore with various activities planned throughout the day. Castaway Cay doesn’t have such a central point, so having a landmark of sorts will be a wonderful addition.

New Historical Tours – As already mentioned, being on an island that isn't private allows the culture to become a living, breathing being. When the new port adventures were announced, various beach-based fun was announced (snorkeling, banana boats, etc.). However, what struck me were the various historical and cultural tours that were included on the list. Guests will now be able to explore the island with a tour guide to learn about the natural wonders, the country's history, and the rich culture of the Bahamas.

New Character Overlays – You thought Mickey & friends were going to step into a new location being outfit repeaters?! Absolutely not. DCL has already provided brand new costumes to the crew at Castaway Cay, but the previews of the Lookout Cay costumes look detailed and incredibly unique. The Bahamian culture and colors are alive and well in the concept art, so I’m antsy to see everyone’s new threads.

True-True Too BBQ – I could write “food, duh.” and then just end the blurb and you’d get the gist. Any excuse for a new menu is thrilling. While BBQ and Disney island destinations go together like oreos and milk, a new restaurant gives them the opportunity to add some variety to their tried and true menu of flavors we’ve come to know and love with Disney Cruise Line. (I dream about the BBQ salmon.)

Triton's Trumpet Stage – Arguably the most exciting feature of the new location will be a permanent space for entertainment. The stage is being touted as a place for live music, character experiences, and more. While Castaway Cay has characters and a small gazebo space for music, nothing is available to the scale of the trumpet stage. It's going to be great to include live entertainment offerings for guests who want to enjoy the port, but stay away from the beach proper. Give me Donald shaking tail feathers to a steel drum and I am there.

