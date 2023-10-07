Main Street Electrical Parade-Inspired Drone Sequence To Debut As Part of Disneyland Paris’ Symphony of Colours

The night skies above Disneyland Paris will soon come alight with a new drone sequence as part of the Disney Symphony of Colours, and is inspired by an old Disney Parks favorite.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, announced the Symphony of Colours, a special festival that will be coming to the park that features a series of new experiences.

Rafalski has taken to Instagram

Starting that day, a new, original drone sequence will take to the skies that is inspired by the iconic Disney Parks classic, the Main Street Electrical Parade

The sequence will light up the night sky with brilliant colors combined with fountains, lights, and projections.

More details about the new experience, as well as more coming to the Disney Symphony of Colours, are expected to be revealed soon.

Starting January 8th, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce a series of exciting experiences that will add some colors to cloudy winter days: Disney Symphony of Colours.

This exceptional lineup will kick off in the most spectacular way, as a brand-new nighttime sequence will give guests the feeling of seeing a parade flying above the resort! Every day at nightfall, guests will be invited to gather in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle to embark on a dazzling journey featuring a magical combination of fountains, lights, video projections, and synchronized drones that will draw animated floats in the air as a nod to an iconic experience that once lit up the night at Disneyland Paris.

Guests will also be given a chance to dance and enjoy some highly colorful moments during an all-new, energy-packed show. This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon (The Lion King), Joy (Inside Out) and Mirabel (Encanto), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.