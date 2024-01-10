Mushroom Arancini Recipe From Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cítricos can be found at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which offers a taste of the Mediterranean with their amazing dishes. You can now impress your family and friends with this Mushroom Arancini recipe from the popular restaurant.

Recipe: Makes 16

Poma Rosa Sauce:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sliced garlic

28-ounce can tomato puree

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 pinch sugar

1 teaspoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon sliced fresh chives

Roasted Mushrooms:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pint cremini mushrooms, cleaned and quartered

1 small shallot, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 small sprig fresh rosemary

1 sprig fresh thyme

Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Arancini:

3 cups low-sodium vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup carnaroli rice

1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio

1 tablespoon mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Chopped roasted mushrooms (from recipe)

Coarse salt, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/2 tablespoon sliced fresh chives

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 cups panko bread crumbs

For Poma Rosa Sauce:

Combine oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic turns golden, being careful not to burn garlic. Add tomato puree and red pepper flakes.

Bring to a light simmer and stir in salt, pepper, and sugar. Simmer 10 minutes. Season to taste.

Add parsley and chives just before serving.

For Roasted Mushrooms:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Toss mushrooms, shallot, garlic, and herbs in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Roast 10 to 12 minutes on sheet pan, or until golden.

Remove from oven and cool. Cut mushrooms into small dice and set aside.

For Arancini:

Heat vegetable stock in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add bay leaf and thyme sprig.

Heat oil in a large sauté pan or deep skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook until soft, stirring often, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.

Add rice to oil and cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Add wine and cook until wine is almost completely absorbed.

Ladle in 2 cups vegetable stock. Cook, stirring almost constantly, until completely absorbed. Continue adding stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each addition to be absorbed before adding the next.

Cook until rice is tender but not mushy. (You may not need all of the stock.)

Add mascarpone and Parmesan, stirring to combine. Add chopped roasted mushrooms. Season with salt.

Stir in parsley and chives, then spread rice mixture on a baking sheet to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 3 inches in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or a Dutch oven over medium heat. Heat to 350°F.

Place flour, almond milk, and panko in separate shallow containers.

Scoop a 2-tablespoon portion of cooled rice mixture and gently roll into a compact ball. Set aside. Repeat with remaining rice.

Dredge rice balls in flour, then almond milk, and then panko, packing firmly to adhere.

In batches of 4 or 5, fry rice balls until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Serve with the poma rosa sauce for dipping.