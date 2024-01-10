Mushroom Arancini Recipe From Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cítricos can be found at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which offers a taste of the Mediterranean with their amazing dishes. You can now impress your family and friends with this Mushroom Arancini recipe from the popular restaurant.
Recipe: Makes 16
Poma Rosa Sauce:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sliced garlic
- 28-ounce can tomato puree
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste
- 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 pinch sugar
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 1 teaspoon sliced fresh chives
Roasted Mushrooms:
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pint cremini mushrooms, cleaned and quartered
- 1 small shallot, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 small sprig fresh rosemary
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Arancini:
- 3 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large shallot, finely diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 cup carnaroli rice
- 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio
- 1 tablespoon mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Chopped roasted mushrooms (from recipe)
- Coarse salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 tablespoon sliced fresh chives
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
For Poma Rosa Sauce:
- Combine oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until garlic turns golden, being careful not to burn garlic. Add tomato puree and red pepper flakes.
- Bring to a light simmer and stir in salt, pepper, and sugar. Simmer 10 minutes. Season to taste.
- Add parsley and chives just before serving.
For Roasted Mushrooms:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Toss mushrooms, shallot, garlic, and herbs in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roast 10 to 12 minutes on sheet pan, or until golden.
- Remove from oven and cool. Cut mushrooms into small dice and set aside.
For Arancini:
- Heat vegetable stock in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add bay leaf and thyme sprig.
- Heat oil in a large sauté pan or deep skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook until soft, stirring often, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.
- Add rice to oil and cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Add wine and cook until wine is almost completely absorbed.
- Ladle in 2 cups vegetable stock. Cook, stirring almost constantly, until completely absorbed. Continue adding stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each addition to be absorbed before adding the next.
- Cook until rice is tender but not mushy. (You may not need all of the stock.)
- Add mascarpone and Parmesan, stirring to combine. Add chopped roasted mushrooms. Season with salt.
- Stir in parsley and chives, then spread rice mixture on a baking sheet to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 3 inches in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or a Dutch oven over medium heat. Heat to 350°F.
- Place flour, almond milk, and panko in separate shallow containers.
- Scoop a 2-tablespoon portion of cooled rice mixture and gently roll into a compact ball. Set aside. Repeat with remaining rice.
- Dredge rice balls in flour, then almond milk, and then panko, packing firmly to adhere.
- In batches of 4 or 5, fry rice balls until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
- Serve with the poma rosa sauce for dipping.
