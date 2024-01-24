Must Have Merchandise That Adventureland Fans Will Love at Disneyland

Make sure you save extra room in your suitcase when you go on your Disneyland vacation since there will be plenty of merchandise that you will want to bring home. Here are some fun Adventureland themed options that you can purchase for yourself or as a gift from your Disneyland vacation.

What's Available:

Adventureland T-Shirt:

When you visit Disneyland, there will be so many different t-shirts to choose from, but this will be a must-have for those who love Adventureland.

It even features the Jungle Cruise

Mickey and Minnie Plush:

If you love the characters, these adorable Mickey and Minnie Adventureland plush toys will be a must-have.

This is the perfect gift for kids or adults who love Mickey and Minnie.

Indiana Jones Action Figure:

Indiana Jones fans will want this collectible Indiana Jones talking action figure.

It has character phrases and motion-activated sounds plus his must have accessories.

The Petting Zoo Ostrich Stuffed Animal:

This adorable stuffed ostrich is part of The Petting Zoo collection.

For over 25 years, they have created plush toys for the love of animals and the environment. These stuffed animals are even made with recycled materials.

You can also purchase this item on Amazon by clicking here

Planning a Trip?:

