Name and Details Revealed for Next Disney Cruise Line Ship

Disney Cruise Line revealed the first details about its next ship, the Disney Destiny, as it reached a new construction milestone today with a keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The new ship will set sail in 2025.

The design theme of the Disney Destiny (sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure) will be “Heroes and Villains.”

It will draw on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters, and theme park attractions and empower guests to “embrace their own calling” aboard every voyage.

When developing the Disney Destiny, the Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams were inspired by the dynamic duality of great Disney stories, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose.

Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike – including those from Walt Disney Animation Studios stories like The Lion King, Hercules, and 101 Dalmatians – within the spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage.

To embody and embolden the theme, Disney also unveiled brand-new filigree artwork for the bow of the Disney Destiny, continuing a beloved Disney Cruise Line design tradition and featuring “Hero Minnie.”

The illustration depicts Minnie Mouse striking a valiant pose in a heroic ensemble — complete with a cape that’s waving majestically in the sea breeze.

The Disney Destiny is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Its arrival is also part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore, and the new island destination in The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

What they’re saying:

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”