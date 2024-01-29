U.S. State Dept. Issues Advisory For Those Traveling To Nassau In Wake of String of Violent Crimes

United States residents are being urged to exercise “extreme caution” when visiting Nassau, a popular spot among many cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, after a series of violent crimes according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- According to the security alert from the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas, posted on January 24th, “murders have occurred in all hours including in broad daylight on the streets” of Nassau, adding that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.
- Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, is a primary stop on most Bahamian itineraries on major cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, which features the port in most of their Caribbean itineraries.
- Nassau has long stood as a harbor of immense appeal to tourists seeking its agreeable climate, natural beauty, world-class leisure and scintillating nightlife, but that is shifting as the U.S. State Department posted a travel advisory on Friday, pointing out increases in crime on the New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands.
- The advisory says, “In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population. Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence.”
- Cruising is one of the ways most visitors get to the island, with cruises leaving various ports in Florida and traveling to the island numerous times per week. The advisories and warnings point out locations deeper into the island, not necessarily near the port, but locations that excursions are likely to go near, to, or through.
- The U.S. Embassy encourages travelers to:
- Exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau).
- Use caution when walking or driving at night.
- Keep a low profile.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
- Review your personal security plans.
- According to the The Nassau Guardian, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis held a national address recently where he said “We are all likely to be affected by the more intrusive policing which is coming. We will not violate anyone’s civil liberties, but you are likely to be impacted by more roadblocks and unannounced police action. This may make you late for your appointments, or delay plans you have, but this is a small price to pay for the collective benefit of having our streets made safer, and our lives less blighted by murder and other violent crimes.”
- Schedules are important for Cruise Line passengers as they must adhere to a strict timeline regarding being back on the ship after an excursion, or they will be left behind at the port.
- It also must be noted that based on reports, these murders all stem from retaliatory gang activity, and no visitor to the island has been murdered. Because of this, the islands remain at a Level 2 alert status, which the destination has been at for a long time. “Level 2 – Exercise extreme caution” is one of four alert levels issued by the U.S. State Department, which also include “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel,” and “Level 4 – Do Not Travel.”
- This is not the first travel advisory issued for the island. In April of 2022, the Embassy issued a similar warning after four armed robberies were reported in Nassau, but that advisory noted an increase in gang-related homicides that were in areas “generally not frequented by tourists.”
- Back in 2019, the State Department warned that “violent crime such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault is common, even during the day and in tourist areas” of New Providence (Nassau).