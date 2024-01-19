Fly Above or Sail Through Drake’s Passage With New Itineraries From National Geographic Expeditions

Guests can now fly, or sail and fly, to Antarctica through Drake’s Passage with new itineraries announced by National Geographic Expeditions earlier today.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Expeditions has opened two exciting itinerary options to Antarctica, offering travelers more flexibility to visit the seventh continent and discover The White Continent.

Guests can now fly, or sail and fly, on an Antarctic expedition.

Travel with a diverse team of experts, naturalists and regional specialists while exploring Antarctica. On both newly announced itineraries, guests will see a diverse assortment of wildlife, such as Weddell and elephant penguins

Travelers will board the National Geographic Explorer, an ice-class expedition cruise ship within the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions fleet, as their home base upon flying into Antarctica or upon boarding prior to crossing the Drake Passage. The ship offers superior amenities in a casual atmosphere.

Antarctica Direct: Fly the Drake Passage – This eight-day itinerary is ideal for travelers who want to get a head start on their Antarctica expedition. The round-trip flight across the Drake Passage will land at, and later depart from, the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey on King George Island. The Chilean Base is an active research station and home to a diverse assortment of wildlife. Upon arrival, guests will board the National Geographic Explorer ship for the duration of the trip before taking the two-hour flight back to Puerto Natales, Chile.

– This eight-day itinerary is ideal for travelers who want to get a head start on their Antarctica expedition. The round-trip flight across the Drake Passage will land at, and later depart from, the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey on King George Island. The Chilean Base is an active research station and home to a diverse assortment of wildlife. Upon arrival, guests will board the National Geographic Explorer ship for the duration of the trip before taking the two-hour flight back to Puerto Natales, Chile. Antarctica Direct: Sail and Fly the Drake Passage – This 10-day Sail and Fly the Drake Passage itinerary was designed for travelers to experience both flying over and sailing across the 500-mile-wide Drake Passage. Guests will board the National Geographic Explorer in Ushuaia, Argentina to cross the Drake Passage enroute to Antarctica. Their return flight will depart from the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey to Puerto Natales, Chile.

For more than 135 years, National Geographic Explorers have ventured across continents and into remote cultures, down to the ocean’s depths and up the highest mountains to further their understanding of the world. National Geographic Expeditions builds upon this legacy, inviting travelers to embrace their inner explorer and encounter the wonders of the world firsthand — up close and in depth — and be inspired by the experience. With many ways to explore the world via Signature Land, Expedition Cruise, River Cruise, or Private Jet, National Geographic Expeditions gives travelers unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable Experts. Additionally, traveling with National Geographic Expeditions helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Through every trip booked, travelers support the National Geographic Society’s researchers and Explorers who work to preserve, protect, and advance our understanding of the planet.

For more about booking these and any other National Geographic Expeditions, we recommend calling our friends at Mouse Fan Travel