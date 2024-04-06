Disneyland Paris Celebrating Earth Month with “A Wonderful World” Projection Show Presented by National Geographic

Disneyland Paris is celebrating Earth Month this April with a special nighttime projection pre-show to Disney Dreams, presented by National Geographic.

For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.

This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.

From April 5th to April 30th, Sleeping Beauty Castle serves as a backdrop for “A Wonderful World,” an awe-inspiring nighttime sequence created in collaboration with National Geographic that takes guests on a wonderful journey around the world.

Through projections of breathtaking images featured in National Geographic documentaries, guests have the chance to discover some of the most beautiful landscapes on Earth along with a wide variety of animals in their natural habitats.

This spectacular homage to nature reminds us of the importance of protecting the ecosystems that surround us.

“A Wonderful World” will take place nightly prior to the scheduled nighttime spectacular (typically Disney Dreams).