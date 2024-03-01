Mickey and Friends Debut New Costumes at Disney’s Castaway Cay

Beginning this weekend at Disney’s Castaway Cay, Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends will be wearing all-new beach wear that celebrates the fun, color and natural environment of this tropical oasis

What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are ready to enjoy a day with their friends while wearing new swimwear that celebrates the iconic colors of Disney Cruise Line

You may notice the waves on Mickey’s hat, while the small print details on his shirt pay tribute to the first time we saw him on the water as Steamboat Willie.

Minnie, on the other hand, is a ray of sunshine in her rainbow dress, adorned with sunglasses (complete with her signature bow) and a ship’s wheel on her ribbon belt.

Daisy Duck and Donald Duck are the quintessential beachgoers – while Daisy is hoping to enjoy a relaxing day sunbathing on the beach, Donald Duck is ready to snorkel and find all of his underwater friends (he even has some creatures hopping a ride on his floaties!). Daisy is fashionable, as always, in her lounge wrap dress, sunhat and fanciful accessories complete with nautical nods.

Goofy is ready to play anything from beach volleyball, racket ball, fishing or just riding around the island with this colorful T-shirt, shorts, vest and sun hat.

Pluto is having fun celebrating all the other animals on the island, as well as those you can find on the ship! In fact, you may recognize his fish collar design outside your next visit to your stateroom.

While Goofy might be ready for a sun-soaked activity, Chip and Dale are ready for an adventure of their own! This iconic duo used materials they found around Castaway Cay to make their very own homemade pirate costumes, fashioning floaties into sashes and beach towels into pirate hats. They are still wearing swim trunks and floatie vests, however, because you never know where adventure will take you!